7th Parliament gets Pastor-Legislator aged 30

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

The Member of Parliament for Assin South Rev. John Ntim Fordjour says President Nana Akufo-Addo and Speaker Prof Mike Ocquaye will undoubtedly change perceptions people have about politics and politicians in Ghana.

On a continent where political leaders are deemed to be corrupt, with some of them reportedly dabbling in black magic (juju), the young politician is confident Ghana’s future looks brighter with the newly elected God fearing leadership sworn into office on January 7, 2017.

He made the comment at a thanksgiving service held at the headquarters of the Victory Bible Church International, Dominion Sanctuary, Awoshie, a day after his induction as Member Parliament

The MP, who is also the senior pastor of Victory Bible Church International, East Legon branch, told Joy News Christians must begin to manifest the tenets of Christianity in a seemingly volatile Ghanaian politics.

This Rev John Ntim Fordjour, believes will help ameliorate the menace of corruption and black magic often perceived to be associated with politics in Ghana.

The new MP also urged Christians serving in public offices to lead by example and to work selflessly, conscientiously and with integrity in order to be worthy ambassadors of God.

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, succeeds Prof Dominic Kwaku Fobih as the new MP for Assin South Constituency.

He was excited at the opportunity of being a pastor legislator but was quick to cite a precedent in the Nigeria election which saw Rev Prof Yemi Osinbajo being named as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The MP is not only making a historic representation in Parliament as a Rev Minister but is also one of the youngest entrepreneur MPs in the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic. He is 30.

At age 20, he founded his first business and employed at least 120 skilled and semi-skilled staff. At age 25 he had a chain of businesses and is currently running 15 operating firms; delivering value-added services across various sectors of the economy.

Fordjour has multidisciplinary background with Mineral Engineering, Human Resources Management and Economic Policy Management. With a successful management-level corporate experience in a blue-chip mining firm, he served as Human Resources Superintendent at age 24, with Gold Fields Ghana Ltd, Tarkwa Gold Mine.

While his career has been impeccable, his religious background is even unshakeable.

After nearly a decade of dedicated service to Victory Bible Church International (VBCI) which saw his serve in different capacities as Church Administrator, Elder, and Youth Pastor, Rev Fordjour has now been ordained as Senior Pastor of VBCI-Higher Heights Sanctuary, East Legon, since 2014.

John Ntim Fordjour holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mineral Engineering from University of Mines & Technology, Tarkwa and Master of Arts (MA) degree in Economic Policy Management from University of Ghana. He is currently a PhD Political Science Candidate at University of Ghana.