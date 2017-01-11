2nd Ministerial list out: Akufo-Addo creates new ministries, re-aligns old

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has released another list of ministers expected to serve in his government.
The list has 12 ministers-designate updating a 13-name list released yesterday. There were now 25 ministers named with a promised third batch expected by Friday.
A notable feature is the creation of two new ministries – The Ministry of Regional Re-organisation which will be headed by Okere MP, Dan Kwaku Botwe.
Akufo-Addo has also created a Ministry of Railways Development to be headed by Joe Nana Ghartey, a former Second Deputy Speaker and a former Attorney-General under Kufuor.
Other new portofolio is the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Akoto Osei.
He has also severed the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing to re-align it into Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources. The re-aligned ministry is to be headed by Joseph Kofi Adda, MP for Navrongo Central. He was a former minister under the previous NPP government.
Below are the Ministers-designate:
(a) Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation – Dr Anthony Osei Akoto
(b) Minister for Regional Re-organisation – Hon. Dan Kwaku Botwe
(c) Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation: Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng
(d) Minister for Lands and Natural Resources – John Peter Amewu
(e) Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection – Otiko Afisa Djaba
(f) Minister for Employment and Labour Relations: Hon Ignatius Baffuor Awuah
(g) Minister for Transport – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah
(h) Minister for Railways Development – Hon. Joe Nana Ghartey
(i) Minister for Roads and Highways – Kwesi Amoako Arthur
(j) Minister for Communication – Hon. Ursula Owusu
(k) Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources – Joseph Kofi Ada
(l) Minister for Works and Housing – Hon Samuel Atta Kyea
