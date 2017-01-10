 Youth Icons Chief Charges Stars … To Lift 31st AFCON Trophy

Nana Yaw Osei- Darkwah

Founding president of Youth Icons Ghana, Nana Yaw Osei- Darkwah has charged the Black Stars to go the extra mile to return from Gabon with the ultimate.

To him, Nana Akufo Addo’s elevation to the high office as the president of Ghana after streak of failures should be their guiding principle in the forthcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He told this writer exclusively that the current crop of players have no excuse to fail taking into account the wind of change blowing across the country, the release of the spirit of oneness following the change of government among other positive indicators.

The announcement of Ghana’s 23-man squad was greeted with skepticism by the football populace, but Nana Darkwah has expressed gross optimism in the Asamoah Gyan-led squad using the Angola 2010 squad as a classical example.

The Youth Icons boss pointed out that “I think every player invited merit the call-up, as a people, we must rally behind the coach and the team to win the trophy.”

“I have a strong conviction that Ghana will win the trophy. For us young people we should let Nana’s election be an inspiration, remain optimistic, work harder and the Universe will smile on us one day because the Universe is on the side of justice.”

“I am encouraging our fellow youth to go with that determination that if a 72 year-old with that zeal, determination, passion and energy could still chase his dream then, then as young folks, we can only get more hungry and determined to break the jinx to write their(Stars) name in the history books as the squad that ended the over 30years trophy drought.”

He added that “We are in good times, sometimes it is not about competence, sometimes the Universe just favours you, Ghana is united in the realms, and I say this using the Angola tournament where most of us had no faith in the team yet they got to the final and nearly won the trophy as an example.

“The country is united taking into account how the immediate past president, Mahama conceding and working with the transition team it shows how united we are as a nation. It is a year, let’s forgive the Stars and rally behind them to win to use it as a tonic as country to move on.”

The Stars are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sharpening their edges ahead of the biennial soccer festival that has pit Ghana against Egypt, Mali and Uganda in Group D.

The Gabon showpiece kicks-off on January 14 to February 5.

Meanwhile, the Stars will take on their Uzbekistan counterparts today in a preparatory match.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum