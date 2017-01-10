Young Rich sounds a word of caution to political leaders with’M3ny3 muade’

Young Rich, ‘Menye muade’

Ghanaian musician Young Rich has sounded a word of caution to political leaders, parliamentarians, political party activists and all to be cautious of their utterances and be mindful of the positions they occupy since absolute power resides with the people.

Produced by Peewezle, the new song titled M3ny3 Muade which literally translates “don’t misbehave”, the musician and producer of television series Talent Hood admonishes everyone to take chances and make the most of it.

Young Rich also advises the president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo to make the best of his office, keep the interest of Ghanaians as a priority and bear in mind that just as Ghanaians voted a leader out, so would they should he forget to honour his promises.

Stream from below.