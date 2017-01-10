Woman, son crushed to death in their asleep

The Duampompo township in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality has been thrown into mourning after an articulator-truck crushed two people to death.

The Accra-bound truck ran into a residential building killing a woman, Ramatu Sali and her teenage son, Lateef Sali, on the spot.

A son of the deceased, Sumaila Sali told Nhyira FM the incident occurred about 4: 20 a.m. on Monday when the family was asleep.

Residents had to dig through the rubble to recover bodies of the Junior High School students and his mother.

Relatives and sympathizers find it difficult to come to terms with how the vehicle which was carrying onions veered off the road and razed down the 6-bedroom apartment.

Bereaved father and husband, Mr. Sali, escaped because he had gone to the mosque to pray at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two have been deposited at a private mortuary at Yakwei near Konongo.