‘We'll tell Ghanaians the truth about economy’ – Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) would not shy away from telling Ghanaians the true state of the economy inherited from the previous government.

“I feel we need to know the truth and it is because of the truth that they [Ghanaians] voted for us,” he told Joy News’ Flagstaff House Correspondent, Elton Brobbey Tuesday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced a list of 13 ministers-designate for the various ministerial portfolios, awaiting approval by Parliament.

They include, NPP’s 2012 Campaign Manager, Boakye Agyarko as Energy Minister-designate, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla Constituency, Dominic Nitiwul as the Defence Minister-designate, and MP for Nandom, Ambrose Derry as the Interior Minister-designate.

The rest are former Attorney-General (A-G), Gloria Akufo as A-G-designate, MP for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Education Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah as National Security Minister-designate, and MP for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway as Foreign Affairs Minister-designate.

Kwadaso MP Dr. Afriyie Akoto, who has been the President’s childhood friend, has been appointed as the Agriculture Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyemang Manu as Health Minister-designate and former Finance Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo as Senior Minister-designate.

The announcement comes two days after President Akufo-Addo was officially inaugurated at the Black Star Square on Saturday.

The President has promised during his 2016 campaign to turn around the economy by appointing able people to compliment the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who will be heading the nation’s Economic Managment Committee (EMC).

Per his appointment, Mr Ofori-Atta who is a co-founder of the investment bank, Databank would be a member of the EMC to improve the state of the economy.

He said there are financial engineering to be done to block the hitches in the Ghanaian economy, expressing confidence that the NPP would be able to turn the situation around.

“I think we can get value for money,” he said, adding he is not deterred by the herculean nature of the task ahead.

Mr Ofori-Atta noted they are preparing the 2017 budget for onward presentation to Parliament which he said would be done before March 31.