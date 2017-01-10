Video: Old Fadama on shut down over political attack

Residents in the slum community of Old Fadama are living in fear as tension mounts after violence between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) forced scores of residents to desert the community.

Violence broke out last Saturday, January 7 when President Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as NPP youth sought to avenge what they say was their loss when the NDC won the 2008 election.

Joy News’ Justice Baidoo who has been to the community reports there is uneasy calm in the slum with key figures of the NDC having fled the community.

Activists supposedly from the NPP who are behind the violence say the losses they suffered when the NDC won power in 2008.

The impunity that exists in Ghana’s political space the result of which caused the post-election violence of 2009 persists. None of the perpetrators of that violence in 2009 was found guilty of the act.

