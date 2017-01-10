UCC to intensify use of ICT in teaching, learning

The Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has revealed the university will progressively develop a programme to adapt Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to teaching and learning.

Professor George Oduro said the move was to promote a hybrid of online and face-to-face courses at the UCC.

He said the College of Distance Education had been tasked to quicken the review of all its programmes and course modules and digitise them in line with the UCC’s programme to adapt ICT to teaching and learning.

Professor Oduro said this during the 16th Matriculation of students of the College of Distance Education from the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions in Tamale on Monday.

The northern sector students formed part of a total of 17,501 students admitted to the College of Distance Education of UCC to pursue education and business-related programmes at both graduate and undergraduate levels for the 2016/2017 academic year.

Professor Oduro said: “The use of teleconferencing, radio broadcast, e-learning and internet facilities should be operational at College of Distance Education to make distance learning more flexible, appealing and enjoyable”.

He said: “The internet facility should make it possible for students to have access to live lectures at all study centres from the University”.

Professor Oduro also spoke about UCC’s determination to improve the quality of the distance education delivery saying; “series of training and retraining programmes have been designed for the course tutors all over the country to improve their service delivery”.

He said training programmes had also been outlined for the permanent staff of the College of Distance Education to change their orientation and offer quality support service to students and other clients.