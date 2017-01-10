Support Akufo-Addo – Sharubutu

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu with President Nana Akufo-Addo

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu shortly after attending the inauguration of the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday at the Black Square has asked Muslims and Ghanaians in general to support the new political order in the country.

“We all prayed to Almighty God to give us a president whose tenure would be in our interest. Now that we have been given one, it presupposes God has listened to our prayers. We are bound spiritually and secularly to support such a government,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “It is God who installs kings and so whoever we find leading us after we have voted we should all as responsible persons in the country render our total support to such a person.

“In Islam, we are enjoined to respect our leaders and even pray for them so that they would not lead us astray and to govern us in a manner that would ensure the welfare of the citizenry.”

He continued…“Let us all, as Ghanaians, allow discipline to guide us in whatever we do. All the great religions of the world, Christianity and Islam uphold discipline. Indeed discipline is the bedrock of Islam. Our daily five times prayers and the annual fasting among other cannons of Islam are all steeped in discipline. All should strive to contribute their quota towards the development of the country and to avoid actions which do not have any positive bearing on the nation.”

The national chief imam has not ceased to implore Muslims, especially the youth, to stay away from acts of indiscipline when he finds himself presiding over social functions such as funerals, wedding and even during congregational Friday prayers at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque.

As a highly respected cleric in the Islamic faith in the country, he has mediated in many turbulent situations, the recent one being the Old Tafo melée which pitched some Muslim youth against others within the community.

President Akufo-Addo in his maiden post-victory speech at his Nima residence acknowledged the support of the cleric, among others.

Sheikh Sharubutu was one of the many persons who called on Nana Akufo-Addo after the Supreme Court verdict on the election petition hearing.

BY A.R. Gomda