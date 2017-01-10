Spinter Benz accident at Apam leaves 23 injured

At least 23 people are reported injured Monday after a Sprinter Benz bus veered off the road into a nearby bush at the Gomoa Adam junction near Apam in the Central Region.

An eye witness said the driver of the Benz bus with the registration number AS 8823 – 10 glazed a Toyota V8 Sequoia with registration number GT 170 – 15 in his attempt to avoid hitting a man identified to be a lunatic.

He narrated the Benz bus skidded off the road into the bush after it came into contact with the Toyota bus landing on the driver;s side.

All the passengers including the driver suffered varying degree of injuries with some having serious fractures.

Report of the accident has been making round on social media especially Facebook and WhatsApp alleging the 23 passengers are students of the Archbishop Porters senior high school.

Another report also said some of the victims lost their lives, but National Road Safety Commission (NRSC)’s Central Regional Coordinator, Stephen Anokye said nothing of the sort happened.

He told Joy News’ Central Regional Correspondent, Richard Kwadwo Nyarko that no student from Archbishop Porters (SHS) was in any of the cars involved in the accident.

“Four students were in the Sprinter bus including three females and two males. Two of the female students are Edinaman SHS in Elmina,” he said.

He explained two of the female students have been referred to Central Regional Hospital in Cape Coast for treatment, while the third has been admitted to a hospital in Winneba with a stable condition.

“The fourth student schools at St Augustine SHS at Bogoso who has also been referred to Korle Bu,” he said, adding the “fifth student is a student of Wassa Akropong JHS who has been treated and discharged.”

Mr Anokye added: “There were six children between the ages of five and eleven years who were treated and discharged.”

Five adults, he said are still on admission with relatively stable condition in the hospital.