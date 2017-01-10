‘Public Sector Not Avenue For Making Money’

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sounded warning to those who intend to use the public purse to enrich themselves during his tenure.

According to the newly-elected president, the public service is not an avenue for making money, adding that money is to be made in the private sector and not the public.

Speaking at his investiture at the Black Star Square in Accra last Saturday, the President said, “I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value-for-money in all public transactions.

“We must restore integrity in public life. State coffers are not spoils for the party that wins an election, but resources for the country’s social and economic development.

President Akufo-Addo said measures would be put in place to ensure the protection of the public purse.

President Akufo-Addo said he would ensure discipline in all sectors, stating “There will be discipline in all sectors of our lives; and this applies to all of us, not just some.

“Our public service will be accorded the dignity and respect it deserves, and be made to attract the bright young people it needs.”

Settling for Higher Standards

He said his government will not settle for the “third world or “developing world” standards.

“We have an exuberant and young, growing population that wants the best of what the world has to offer and will not settle for “Third World” or “developing world” standards.

“We have an adventurous people who are in a hurry for success. I have no doubt that the talents, energies, sense of enterprise and innovation of the Ghanaian can be harnessed to make Ghana the place where dreams come true,” the president said.

Charges Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo said the time has come for Ghanaians to imagine and dream again and be responsible citizens, adding that after 60 years of Ghana’s existence, the country could no longer have an excuse to be poor.

He said the change that the country voted for must commence with every individual, stating that “it is time to define what being a Ghanaian ought to mean. Being a Ghanaian must mean you sign up to a definable code of conduct.”

By Cephas Larbi