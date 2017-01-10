Our students not involved in accident – Archbishop Porter Girls

The management of Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School, has debunked reports that some of its students had been involved in a fatal accident on their way to the school from the Christmas break.

Rumours widely circulated on social media on Monday, suggesting the students died when a vehicle they were aboard collided with another vehicle at Gomoa Adam junction in the Central Region.

But the Assistant Headmistress, in charge of Administration of the school, Charlotte Asiedu Musa, who spoke to Citi News off record, said although there was an accident on that stretch on Monday, none of its students were involved.

She therefore called on parents and guardians of students of the school to remain calm as their wards were safe.

In a related development, twenty-four persons escaped death, but sustained various degrees of injuries after a Sprinter Bus they were travelling in, collided with a Toyota V8 car near the Gomoa Adam Junction in the Central Region.

The Central Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Commission, Stephen Anokye in an interview with Citi News, said, the Sprinter Bus was headed for Bogoso in the Western Region when the crash happened.

“At about 1.30pm yesterday [Monday], the Sprinter Benz bus from Accra to Bogoso upon reaching a section of the road near Gomoa Adam junction, collided with a Toyota V8 which was headed for Accra. The Toyota V8 was trying to avoid a lunatic who was walking on his side of the road and in an attempt to do that, he hit the side of the Benz bus and it [bus] veered off the road into the bush, landing on the side of the driver.”

“All occupants of the bus sustained serious injuries and they have since been rushed to the Apam Catholic Hospital for treatment.”

Stephen Anokye noted that, the driver of the Toyota vehicle was also receiving treatment after suffering some injuries from the accident.

The Police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

