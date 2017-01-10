Ofori-Atta, Kwarteng and Adu-Boahene for Finance Ministry

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has Tuesday confirmed Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister-designate to manage the economy.

JOYBUSINESS understands the president has settled on two other persons who are expected to help Mr Ofori-Atta run the Ministry as well as his economic management team.

Investment banker and co-founder of Databank, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to lead the team at the finance ministry to be supported by Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West, economist, and civil engineer, Kweku Kwarteng.

Mr Kwarteng holds a Bachelor of Science (Bsc) in Civil Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and MA in Economic Policy Management. He also worked as government spokesperson on finance from 2005-2008.

Harvard Business school-trained investment banker, Charles Adu Boahene is expected to complete the team. The Investment Banker, is the son of the late politician, Professor Albert Adu Boahene.

Mr Adu-Boahene is currently the Managing Partner of an investment firm, Black Star Advisors and Managing Director of Primrose Properties.

He also worked as Vice President of US finance group, JP Morgan from 2001 to 2006 and Director at Standard Chartered from 2006 to 2007.

Mr Adu-Boahene also worked as Investment Officer Emerging Market Partnership for one year as Senior analyst at Solomon Smith Barnely.

Mr Kwarteng is expected to act as the link between parliament and the Ministry when it comes to pushing the necessary finance laws, especially as the NPP is planning to abolish some taxes to help reduce the cost burden on businesses.

On the broader economic management team, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, is expected to head the team, but will play an active role in planning the country’s economic policies.

Other members of the team will include the Finance Ministers, Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng and the person who will be nominated as Agric Minister.

Dr Anthony Akoto Osei is expected to be given a ministerial position, possibly responsible he would be for Economic planning.

It is however not clear for now, whether he will be working at the office of the President or answer directly to the President Akufo- Addo.

Sources say the team has already started working on the 2017 Budget, which could be presented by Ken Ofori Atta if he gets the necessary approval from parliament during his vetting.