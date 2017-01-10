Offers for Manny Pacquiao fights from UK, Australia, Russia and the USA

TOP RANK promoter Bob Arum took to social media to declare that Manny Pacquiao had an array options for places to fight to consider as he weighs up where the final few contests of the Filipino’s glittering career might take place. Pacquiao is now 38 years old, a senator in his homeland and has to consider how he will bow out of the sport.

Arum is mulling over a world tour. “Offers are coming in from all over the world to host Manny Pacquiao fights. Australia, Russia, UK and US. What a way to go out,” he tweeted.

Australia features high up the pecking order as speculation mounts that Pacquiao could meet unlikely challenger, Jeff Horn. The Australian welterweight would be a vast underdog but he told the Courier Mail: “I’ve got youth on my side.

“He’s 38, I’m 28. He’s got the experience but I think he’s slipped a bit. He’s still got very good movement and skills but he has dropped form just slightly and that means a lot at the top level.’’

It’s interesting to see the UK on the Arum’s list. Britain is holding successful pay-per-view events and has plenty of high capacity venues. Last year Kazakh star Gennady Golovkin competed on British soil. But gifted American Terence “Bud” Crawford remains in the promoter’s long term view.

“No truth that ‘Bud’ Crawford demanded $7 million to fight Manny Pacquiao,” Arum also said. “He is a consummate professional and always reasonable.”