NPP fan struggles with Vice President Bawumia's name

play videoNPP fan relentlessly tries to pronounce Veep Bawumia’s name

In his bid to advice the new government on creating jobs for the youth in the country, an enthusiast of the New Patriotic Party (N.P.P) struggled with pronouncing the name of Ghana’s recently sworn in Vice President.

The young man who only gave his name as Kwame from Ashiaman put to bare the need for the newly sworn in President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to create jobs for the youth in Ghana especially in the Ministry of Agricultural sector with which he used to work.

Despite the young man’s fumbling on the name of the Vice President he said that he is looking up to this new era of governance to create jobs.