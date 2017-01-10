Northern Schools Closed Down

Reports reaching DAILY GUIDE indicate that the reopening of the second cycle institutions in the Northern Region has been postponed until further notice over feeding grants.

Information available to the paper reveals that headmasters of the various second cycles institutions have decided to reschedule the reopening date to next week Thursday.

According to another source, a cheque which was given to the schools for the feeding grants bounced, and so they were given the assurance that the next government would work on the cheques so that they can be cashed in due time.

There will also be an emergency meeting between the headmasters of the various schools in the Northern Region to come out with a final decision today.

The Chairman of the Northern Regional Branch of Parents & Teachers Association (PTA) of second cycle institutions, Alhaji Abdul Malik Salifu Husseini, who confirmed the postponement of the reopening date to DAILY GUIDE, said parents are confident that the new government would speed up the process for the students to go back to school.

It would be recall that headmasters in the three regions of the north had threatened to postpone the reopening of schools over feeding grant arrears.

Some parents expressed their worry that the situation could have adverse effects on the academic work of their wards.

Alhaji Husseini has urged the Minister of Education and the Director General of Ghana Education Service (GES) to pay off the huge debt of all the boarding schools in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Alhaji Husseini said they are reliably informed that the schools have been indebted to food suppliers for three terms now.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale