play videoDelay says actress Nadia Buari has done breast implant

Controversial Media Personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso also known as Delay takes delight in teasing screen goddess, Nadia Buari regarding her breast.

According to the Delay TV show host, she knows Nadia put to birth in recent times but believes she’s done boobs implant.

She noted that though the breast looks fallen yet it has a surprised look, making it seem real and genuine.