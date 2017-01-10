K’si Ready For Asantehemaa’s Burial

The Manhyia Roundabout with the Asantehemaa’s statue, decorated with red and black cloth ahead of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem’s burial next week.

Residents of Kumasi are feverishly preparing to give the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who died some weeks ago at the age of 111, a befitting burial.

She is expected to be buried on the night of January 19 at the royal mausoleum at Breman in Kumasi.

The public would be allowed to view the body of the Asantehemaa, the biological mother of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace for three days.

The burial would attract top personalities, visitors and foreign dignitaries to the city.

Residents of Kumasi are ready to play various roles to make the burial successful.

Some parts of the city are being cleaned to welcome visitors that would troop to the city next week for the funeral.

Chiefs Call

Residents of the city have begun beautifying the city few days after the chiefs held a press conference.

Virtually all the roundabouts and electric poles in the city had also been decorated with red and black clothes.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi