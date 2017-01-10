Kotoko confirm Zdravko Lugarusic as new head coach

Management has confirmed the signing of Croatian coach, Zdravko Lugarusic for two years. Within the period, he’s to win all competitions Kotoko will participate.

There are some motivational packages enshrined in the Euro-Pro License coach’s contract if he leads the Porcupines to a league title triumph. There’s also an option for renewal in the third year.

This was confirmed by the Head of Legal Team, Lawyer Yaw Boafo in a brief interview with Asantekotokosc.com in Accra over the weekend when the coach’s signing was done.

Present at the signing was the Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei and Accra Representative Thomas Boakye Agyeman. Speaking to Asantekotokosc.com after the signing, Dr. Kwame Kyei stated Management’s desire to strengthen the technical team ahead of the 2016/17 season.

He said it was key to lifting the performance of the playing body. Dr. Kyei called for total support for Zdravko Lugarusic who arrived in the country last Thursday. He was flown to Kumasi on Sunday. He’s expected to start work this week after his work permit has been secured.

This will be the third time that the 52-year-old Lugarusic will be working in Ghana. He first had stints with former Premier League side, King Faisal in the 2009/10 season. He proceeded to Ashgold in the 2010/11 season.