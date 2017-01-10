Kenpong Travel and Tours outdoors package for AFCON 2017 tourney

We are just four days away to the start of this year’s Africa cup of nations tournament in Gabon. Many Ghanaians feel this is the time for the Black Stars to end the country’s long wait for the AFCON title.

But winning the tournament will not come essay without the massive support from Ghanaians. In view of this Kenpong Travel and Tours is giving cooperate Ghana and supporters the opportunity to be in Gabon to cheer the Black Stars to victory.

In a media interaction this afternoon, general manager Mohammed Alhassan of the award winning sports travel group outlined how interested persons can get to Gabon for the tournament.

‘’First package for the cooperate organizations of which we have done arrangement for two or three star hotels costs $2,200 which includes hotel accommodation, airfare and bus shuttles for the first 10 days thus group stage only. We will pick fans from hotels to the stadium’’

‘’If you want to stay up to quarter finals stage that is 14 days $2,670 your package is and if you want to stay throughout the tournament your package is around $3,780’’

‘’For the supporters package, we have arranged special accommodation for the entire supporters to be at one place. $1,600 for 10 days, $1,900 for 14 days and they want to stay throughout the tournament it is $2,500’’

He added that, there will be a chartered flight which will convey supporters from Ghana to Gabon on Monday 16th January, a day before the Black Stars group opener against Uganda in Port-Gentil.

‘’It is a chattered flight which all passengers will leave on one day that is 16th of January at 7pm. We have had an agreement with Rwand Air and they are giving us one of fleet of aircrafts which takes 150 passengers’’

Deadline for payment is Friday 13th January 2017