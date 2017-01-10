Intense lobbying, jostling & back-biting: Creative industry split over ministerial positions

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2017

Mark Okraku Mantey – lobbying for Kojo Antwi

Since his historic election to the high office, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has had some serious mulling and deliberations with his top executives on which personalities to appoint as his Ministers.

This portal, www.entertainmentgh.com can state that, the positions for the Minister and the Deputy for that of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has got the top honchos at the Presidency quite confounded, considering the names that have been propounded and the accompanying recommendations and support coming from different sections of strong party faithful.

Sources close to the Presidency have divulged how intense the lobbying for Ministerial positions for the sector has become.

Further checks by the website prove that, while the position for the substantive Minister is being handled in a calm manner; that for the Deputy is under severe jostling with different sections of the Creative Industry pushing for different personalities.

While a section of industry folks, led by influential movie and music producers are espousing and lobbying for Socrate Safo, another group is projecting Kojo Antwi (not the musician) for the same position.

The lobbying is said to have created a split in the creative industry especially within the Creative Arts for Change (CFAC), the pressure group that campaigned rigorously for H.E. Nana Akufo- Addo.

While the likes of Ash Bowa, Kofi Asamoah and others are fronting support for Socrate, famed music producer, Mark Okraku-Mantey and some members of CFAC are advocating for Kojo Antwi, who is a professional marketer, who has worked with Mulimedia Group and other firms.

The split is said to be causing back-biting among members who are maligning and raising questions over the qualification of the possible candidates for the Deputy role.

The sources claim that, the name of Catherine Afeku, which has been touted strongly for the position of Minister, comes with less disputation but that for the Deputy is under fierce contention.