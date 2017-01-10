Ignore publications on my rumoured fiancee – Funny Face

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2017

Source: nydjlive.com

2017-01-09

Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian and “uncle” to many children Funny Face also known as Opetey 1 has refuted claims that (Mambea) the lady in a picture above that has gone viral is actually his fiancee.

The Cow & Chicken star in a video post on Instagram Mambea was just a friend and that the real fiancee would be outdoored soon.

“Mambea is just a friend. I took the picture the day we did a day with the stars (on UTV), I posted the picture myself.. I did not caption it any fiancee way…

My real fiancee is there, you’ll see her. Funnyfans, you’ll like her. You know me, I like heavy machines”, he said.

Mambea officially known as Beatrice Oppong Buabeng was Ghana’s representative to Big Brother Africa- Hotshots. She resides in South Africa, but was in Ghana for the Christmas holidays.

Last year, reports emerged that the marriage between Funny Face and Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim had hit the rocks.

The former confirmed the news citing issues of infidelity.

He has since hinted of getting married to a new woman whom he intends to flaunt soon.

Watch Funny Face explain who Mambea is to him.