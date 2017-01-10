I styled myself for the inauguration – Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia, wife of the vice president Dr Bawumia

Samira Bawumia, wife of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that she styled herself for the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Second Lady has been trending on Social Media since Saturday after pictures of her elegantly dressed for the occasion sent social media into a frenzy.

Majority of people who watched the inauguration have reserved praise for the stylist of the former beauty pageant contestant.

However, speaking to SwagOfAfricaNews, Bawumia said she styled herself for the historic occasion.

“I styled myself for the inauguration,” she said, adding that she has no knowledge in styling and is surprised how come she is trending on twitter and other social media platforms.