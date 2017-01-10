I got hooked up with my wife-to-be through Evangelism – Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-01-09

Joe Mettle

Award winning Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, Joseph Oscar Mettle is better known by his stage name Joe Mettle says he met his fiance during an Evangelism session.

In a chat with Delay, Mettle disclosed that his marriage preparations are on course and will settle down anytime soon.

When asked about how he handles ladies who approach him, he said for him, it isn’t exactly a surprise because he was informed of such ‘dangers’ before he became a gospel minister.

“It’s been there for a while, it’s something I was told will happen at a point in the ministry, some people even trace me to my church” he noted. He was subsequently asked if he is a virgin or not but after being hard pressed to disclose his virginity status, Joe Mettle revealed that he is a virgin.