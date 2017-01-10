‘I am ready for the task’ – Defence Minister-designate assures Ghanaians

Defence Minister-designate, Dominic Nitiwul says although the task given him by the President might be a daunting one, he is ready to serve his country.

He told Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM’s Top Story programme Tuesday after his appointment was announced that “I am ready for the task. I prepared for the task.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced a list of 13 ministers designate who are awaiting Parliamentary approval as the first batch of his appointments.

They include, NPP’s 2012 Campaign Manager, Boakye Agyarko as Energy Minister-designate, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla Constituency, Dominic Nitiwul as the Defence Minister-designate, and MP for Nandom, Ambrose Derry as the Interior Minister-designate.

The rest are former Attorney-General (A-G), Gloria Akufo as A-G-designate, MP for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Education Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah as National Security Minister-designate, and MP for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway as Foreign Affairs Minister-designate.

Kwadaso MP Dr. Afriyie Akoto, who has been the President’s childhood friend, has been appointed as the Agriculture Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyemang Manu as Health Minister-designate and former Finance Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo as Senior Minister-designate.

Mr Nitiwul whose appointment comes as a surprise to sections of Ghanaians said he has worked for the job. “I have served in Parliamentary committees.”

Although he acknowledged there are challenges at the Ministry, the 39-year-old Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla Constituency he is qualified for the work.

“It is not an impossible task and it is not really true that there are controversies,” he said, adding he is bringing on board invaluable experience.

“I believe if I do what is needed and stay away from corruption there will not be controversies,” he said.

Mr Nitiwul thanked the President for reposing confidence in him, promising to distinguish himself by selflessly serving Ghanaians.