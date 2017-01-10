How my wife ‘toasted’ me – Actor, Yemi Solade reminisces

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2017

Source: nigeriafilms.com

2017-01-09

Yemi and is family

Popular Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has asserted that he met his wife by sheer providence, adding that she made the first move after a mutual attraction between the couple on a movie set.

He also revealed that he was previously married but that his first wife abandoned him and travelled abroad, leaving him without any lover till Hannah came into his life.

Recounting how he met his wife, he said, “My wife actually toasted me. I had previously been married, but my first wife left me and went abroad. I met my current wife on the set of Wale Adenuga’s Super Story. God indeed has a sense of humour because I met two half-castes that year, Lilian Bach and Hannah Marsh. Lilian played my wife, while Hannah acted as my secretary in that particular production. I liked Hannah, but I initially did not want to get involved with half-caste ladies because I felt they are expensive to maintain, and only rich men can handle them. However, we met again and unknown to me, she had also been eyeing me, so she asked me to bring my phone, and she dialed her number on it. We all know the rest of the story, and now, we have two kids between us. I feel it was God that wrote our script, and I am pleased with it.”