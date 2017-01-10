Herve Renard: I want to coach Ghana in the near future

Morocco coach Hervé Renard has stated his desire to take the Ghana coaching job in the future.

Renard has become a household name on the continent after guiding Zambia and Ivory Coast to the AFCON titles in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

The 48-year-old was first introduced to African football in 2008 when he took a physical trainer job with Ghana under coach Claude Le Roy.

“You never know what can happen, what I can say is that I will never refuse an offer from Ghana,” he told TV3.

“When you are under contract now of course is not possible, we have to play the Africa Cup of Nations, Like you said in the future you never know, maybe 10 years’ time or less, But for me it will be nice for me.

“I will never forget, it was where I started and when I came the first time in Accra I was known, if you remember I was the assistant and was doing my best, I learnt a lot,”

He will be hoping to make history with Morocco at the Cup of Nations tournament which begins on Saturday.