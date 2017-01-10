Funny Face congratulates Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2017

2017-01-09

Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has send a congratulatory message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his inauguration as the president of the Republic Ghana.

The Cow and Chicken star who has denied claims that he divorced his wife “Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim” for his friend “Mambea” wrote “even if the “symbol of authority” was announced missing, a regular cutlass would be used to swear Akufo-Addo into his Presidential office … It is his day!! Congrats!” his post read.

