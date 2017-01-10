Former Deputy Minister Of Tourism, Dzifa Gomashie, Calls On Bel-Aqua To Improve On The Packaging Of Their Mineral Water

Former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Hon. Dzifa Gomashie, has called on manufacturers of Bel-Aqua mineral water to improve on their packaging.

The no nonsense minister who is known for saying it as it is, feels that paper bag packaging, is better to the plastic bag packaging of new-sized Bel-Aqua on the market. To her, the package can make an unscrupulous one sell less to unsuspecting buyers.

Resorting to her official Facebook wall, she sent her ‘writ’ of concern across:

Madam Dzifa Gomashie was the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts for 3 years with the substantive minster being Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare. Since her appointment was a political one under the past government led by John Dramani Mahama, who is no longer in office, Madam Dzifa is now in a comfortable usher out of office.