Fake Pastor Jailed 6 Months

Fake Pastor Akwesi Amoah jailed for six months

A fake pastor Akwesi Amoah, who hired musical instruments from one Dr Brenya to be used for church programmes but later sold them in the Central Region, has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment with hard labour.

Delivering the judgment, Fred Obikyere of the Sunyani Magistrate Court B, said Akwesi Amoah must serve six months in prison with hard labour and come back to pay GH¢5,000 to cover the cost of the items.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, Brong Ahafo Police acting Public Relation Officer (PRO), Sergeant Sampson Gbande, said the complainant, Dr Brenya reported six months ago that Akwesi had hired his musical instrument to hold a programme in his church.

According to the PRO, Akwesi did not return the items on the said date and went into hiding.

Police investigations later revealed that he sold the items to somebody at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

He was traced to his hideout, arrested and subsequently arraigned before court last Thursday.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani

[email protected]