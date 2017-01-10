Elikem Kumordzie praises wife, calls her a good mother

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2017

Pokello feeds baby

Elikem Kumordzie has praised his pretty Zimbabwean wife, Pokello Nare for being a good mother.

The popular designer who married his Big Brother African co-mate Pokello shared a video of his lovely wife feeding their little girl on live camera.

“Caught on camera. When a good mother tries to feed her baby. And the baby is West African,” the accompanying text read.

The proud father recently teased his family in his Instagram post, noting that the semblance between mother and daughter could best be explained as “a cheating genes” of his wife.

