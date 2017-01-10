Danish club announce signing of Kwarasey

Adam Kwarasey has ended his stay in Norway after just six months with Rosenborg BK by signing for Danish side Brøndby IF.

Kwarasey in the summer of last year penned a three and half deal with Rosenborg after departing Major League Soccer side Portland Timbers.

However, Brøndby IF officially announced that they have acquired the services of the Black Stars shot-stopper on a four year deal.

“Adam Larsen Kwarasey switching from the Norwegian champions Rosenborg BK on a four-year contract. – We are very pleased to welcome Adam welcome Brøndby IF.’’ A statement on the club website read.

Kwarasey expressed his delight at joining for one biggest club in Denmark.

‘’It feels right, and I’m happy to come to Denmark’s biggest club. I am excited to get started already on Wednesday, says Kwarasey who knew Brondby before his move.

‘’I grew up in Norway, so Brondby is not unknown to me. It is the club in Denmark with the best fans. They create an atmosphere at the stadium, which is unsurpassed in Denmark, and it is really exciting to be a part of the whole atmosphere that’s around Brondby.’’

Brøndby is the fourth club for lanky goalie in his career. Kwarasey began his professional career at Strømsgodset where he spent seven years helping the club win two domestic titles before opting for Portland Timbers in America.

After a successful one year with Timbers which saw him annex the MLS cup Kwarasey returned to Norway to sign for Rosenborg BK. He made only nine appearances for The Troll Kids.

He was part of Ghana’s provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon but had to be replaced by Fatau Dauda due to back injury.