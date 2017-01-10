Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the world’s best male player at a FIFA awards ceremony in Zurich.

Ronaldo saw off competition from Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann to win the award, capping a fine year for the 31-year-old.

“I tell you 2016 was the best year of my career,” said Ronaldo.

“After what I won and what I did I had no doubts that I would be able to get it, and to be able to have this achievement, it was a year that was magnificent on a personal level and a sports level.

” I will never forget this wonderful year.”

American Carli Lloyd won the Best Women’s Player Award.

The Real Madrid all-time record goalscorer helped his club side to the Champions League crown before lifting the European Championship trophy with Portugal in the summer.

And those achievements, plus some astonishing stats for the year, saw him sweep the board in the major end of year award ceremonies, with a fourth Ballon d’Or being the highlight.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA Best Men’s Player Award

Tom Bennett

11 minutes ago

FIFA’s previous partnership with France Football saw their involvement with the Ballon d’Or come to an end in 2015, but the sport’s governing body have honoured Ronaldo at their own ceremony in the Swiss capital at an event hosted by Eva Longoria and Marco Schreyl.

Messi and the rest of the Barcelona players did not attend the ceremony, with the Argentine, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Andres Iniesta all absent despite being named in the FIFPro World XI.