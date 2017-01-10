Bride's 'horrible' makeup on wedding day gets everyone talking

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-01-09

This Liberian bride has been trending on social media for her ‘horrible’ makeup

Liberian man Bindu picked a wife in Siafa and his bride’s makeup on their wedding day has made the wedding trend beyond their country.

Philip Blamo, a US-based Liberian pastor, who is so concern about the trend of bad makeup habits of Liberian ladies, posted the photos on Facebook.

He is calling Liberian women home and abroad to invest in the business of cosmetology so as to save the country from this kind of embarrassment. He wrote:

“It Is Getting Serious In Liberia We Need More Cosmetology Schools Says Rev. Blamo. Rev. Philip Blamo of the New Creation International Ministries i-n Liberia is calling on Liberian women home and abroad to invest in the business of Cosmetology to help women in the professional skill or practice of beautifying the face, hair, and skin.

Rev. Blamo said as the results of lack of professional skills and training many young Liberian women using make-up with our professional help are looking worse than they were before.”

This is what happens when your makeup artist has been paid to sabotage your wedding and it sure left the groom depressed but does he has a choice.

But this is an opportunity for Nigeria makeup artists to go invest in Liberia (West Africa).