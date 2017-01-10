Being a boss isn’t about stepping on others – Delay

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2017

Deloris Frimpong Manso

Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has made a bizarre comment that “Boss Chic” is not about stepping on other people, but about self-empowerment.

‘The Delay Talk Show’ host made this statement in a post on her Instagram: “I’ve said this before and I will say it again!!! Being a boss Chic isn’t about stepping on other people, or using sabotage antics. It’s about working hard for what you want, and knowing when to stand up for what you deserve,” the post read.

She maintained that being ‘a real boss has got nothing to do with demoralizing others but, being self-empowered”.

“It’s not about being arrogant; it’s about displaying your confidence and intellect as a badge of pride,” she fumed.

It is unclear who Delay’s message was targeted at, but the ‘braggart’ clearly seems peeved by some incessant display of superiority by some ‘loud celebs’.