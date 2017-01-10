Akufo-Addo doesn’t consider paper qualification for appointment – Hamid

Presidential spokesperson, Mustapha Hamid says the President does not consider paper qualification in making ministerial appointment.

He says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo believes that the ministerial portfolios are human institutions which require managerial acumen and “people who listen, are tactful, have strong views, firm and fair.”

Speaking after the President announced a 13-member ministers designate Tuesday at the Flagstaff House, Mr Hamid said once an individual has the qualities required, the President does not care about the persons academic qualification.

Some of the people listed to serve in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government features former government officials in the erstwhile President John Kufuor administration.

The appointees include:

Senior Minister-designate – Yaw Osafo Marfo

National Security Minister-designate – Albert Kan Dapaah

Trade and Industry Minister-designate – Alan Kyeremateng

Finance Minister-designate – Ken Ofori Atta

Minister of Agriculture designate – Dr. Akoto Osei Afriyie

Energy Minister-designate – Boakye Agyarko

Defence Minister-designate – Dominic Nitiwul

Foreign Affairs Minister-designate – Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

Interior Minister-designate – Ambrose Dery

Attorney General Minister-designate – Gloria Akufo

Local Government Minister-designate – Hajia Alima Mahama

Education Minister-designate — Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Health Minister-designate — Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Mr Hamid who lauded the gender balance in the appointment said the list would give hope to Ghanaians that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration is coming into government to work and deliver to the satisfaction of the people.

According to him, having worked closely with the President for close to 10 years he knows what his views are on what ministers should represent.

“I have always known that he doesn’t believe that an educationist necessarily becomes a good Education Minister or a medical doctor would necessarily be Health Minister,” he added.