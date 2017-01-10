Akrobeto launches fresh car in 2017

Akrobeto CarIMG New Car 2017Kumawood superstar Akrobeto’s new car

“New year, new properties”, that is the motto for most Ghanaians including many celebrities.

One of the many entertainers who believe in this axiom is . The actor has started the year on a good note by getting himself a fresh toy.

Zionfelix.net spotted him in Kumasi at Plus 2 pub on Sunday afternoon where he stopped by to purchase khebab. The versatile actor stepped out of a fresh Honda Crosstour car with 2017 registration number.

This makes him the first Ghanaian entertainer Zionfelix.net has seen this year with a 2017 registration car.

During a chat, Akrobeto disclosed that the white Honda Crosstour is his third car. He said he has Corolla and Venza all from Toyota Company.

Akwasi Boadi has started the year very well.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY