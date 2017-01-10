AG-designate promises to audit Woyome, other judgement debt cases

Attorney General-designate, Gloria Akuffo who is awaiting parliamentary approval has promised to audit all judgement cases pending before court including the Woyome case.

The astute lawyer who served as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s deputy when he served as Attorney General in the Kufuor government has also promised to work on the conditions of service for the Attorney General’s Department which has become an issue lately.

A lot of professionally have either opted to work in the private sector or abandoned working at the Department because of the poor working condition there.

Madam Akuffo also hopes to work to bring a closure to Ghana’s border disputes with Ivory Coast and some other international partners.

The President on Monday announced a list of 13 ministers designate who are to be vetted by parliamentary as the first batch of his appointments.

They include New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2012 Campaign Manager, Boakye Agyarko as Energy Minister-designate; Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla Constituency, Dominic Nitiwul as the Defence Minister-designate and MP for Nandom, Ambrose Derry as the Interior Minister-designate.

The rest are former MP for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Education Minister; Albert Kan-Dapaah as National Security Minister-designate and MP for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway as Foreign Affairs Minister-designate.

Kwadaso MP Dr. Afriyie Akoto, who has been the President’s childhood friend, has also been appointed as the Agriculture Minister-designate while Kwaku Agyemang Manu was appointed as Health Minister-designate and former Finance Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo as Senior Minister-designate.

Madam Akuffo who spoke to Joy News Flagstaff House correspondent Elton John Brobbey said sometimes some of the cases are left on the books, they are contested or uncontested while interest keeps running.

“I want to immediately to have a complete list. Sometimes we are flying the big cases like Woyome but it may turn out there may be some others that are also on the books. I would like to have a look at those to see which are contestable,” she said.

According to her, she would want to immediately resolve those that the state cannot contest and make recommendations for payment adding “it is important that you get to know the full list of what is on the books.”