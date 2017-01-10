AFCON 2017: Kwesi Appiah tasks Black Stars to win title to appease fans

Former Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has tasked the senior national team to end the Ghana’s 35-year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations this year and by so doing they ‘’will win back the love of Ghanaians’’

There is heightened resentment against the team following debacle in Brazil coupled with recent poor results which has seen the team winless in their last five outings.

And Kwesi Appiah who was the coach when the team failed to make it out of the group stage during the Brazil World Cup says players should do all in their might to bring home victory to appease the people.

“Ghanaians have been itching for the trophy, you know is been very long we won, last two years we were almost there but we lost to Cote d’ Ivoire,” he told GTV.

“After what happened in the World Cup most Ghanaians still have some bitterness in them and so I think the only way to team will win back the love of Ghanaians is to win the tournament in Gabon.”