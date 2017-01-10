AFCON 2017: Kwadwo Asamoah rejected Ghana to help Juventus

Kwadwo Asamoah says he opted out of representing Ghana at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon because he wants to ‘’play as much as possible’’ for Juventus and also help the club achieve success this season.

According Asamoah it was a difficult decision for him to take as key members of the team such as head coach Avram Grant and Kwesi Nyantakyi had begged him to be part of the team tasked to end Ghana’s 35-year wait for the trophy.

Asamoah returned to full fitness a couple of months ago after struggling with knee injury for two years.

His last assignment for the Black Stars was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup where the team performed abysmally and was apparently invited by Grant for the tournament but the midfield dynamo turn down the call due to his desire to claim back his starting position in Juventus team.

“It was hard to give up,” Asamoah admitted in an interview with JTV.

“The Coach [Avram Grant] and the President of the Federation [Kwesi Nyantakyi] called me many times, and I told them how much I’d have liked to go.

“I’ve had a lot of problems over the last two years though and right now I need to train and play as much as possible.

“I’m glad, because I wanted to stay here, work, and help the team.”

Asamoah made his 200th appearance for the Juventus over the weekend with the Black Stars also based in Al Ain preparing for their opening group game against Uganda.

They will play their first test match on Tuesday against one of the biggest clubs in Uzbekistan