AFCON 2017: Herve Renard feels Ghana just need a bit of luck to win tournament

Morocco coach Herve Renard believes Ghana has the quality to win this year’s Africa Cup of Nations but needs a bit of luck to do that.

Renard goes into this year’s Afcon tournament with an incredible history after leading Zambia and Ivory Coast to the title in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

It was with the Black Stars in 2007 that the Frenchman took his first steps into Nations Cup history with Claude Le Roy as the pair bid to win Ghana a first title since 1982.

Years have gone by and Ghana is still searching for their first title in 34 years.

Asked if Ghana can win this year’s afcon tournament he stated that “It is missing something but it is not a big thing”. He told TV3 Ghana.

“It is difficult to judge from the outside but Ghana always has big potential, always with good players. Now the team is very different but at every Afcon, there is a chance for Ghana who normally are in the last four. Maybe they have to believe in themselves a bit more and be a bit lucky.”

Ghana will face Mali, Egypt and Uganda in the group phase of the competition.