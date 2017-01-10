AFCON 2017: Egypt to send 24 players to Gabon

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

AFCON 2017: Egypt coach Hector Cuper plans to take 24 players to Gabon

Egypt coach Hector Cuper says he will send 24 players to Gabon should there be an emergency.

Cuper has therefore invited Masry defender Hamada Tolba to join his squad.

The 35-year-old was part of the Pharaohs squad during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers but could not make the final squad.

“Hamada Tolba will join our squad for the Nations Cup to secure the team in case of any emergency,” Cuper told a television programme after the 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia at Cairo stadium on Sunday.

“Tolba is a joker player, who can help at any place in the defence. He is the player you wish to have in your squad at anytime.

“Tolba is the only player who can replace any injured player in the squad as he can fill in any place in the defence area.”

The Pharaohs start their campaign against Mali on 17 January at the Stade de Port-Gentil.