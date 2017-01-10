AFCON 2017: Black Stars to play first friendly today

With barely four days to the start of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the Black Stars will be involved in their first trial match against Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor to test their readiness for their opening group match against Uganda.

The Black Stars will be playing the Asian side in the friendly in Dubai today. Kick off time for the game is 5pm local time (1300GMT).

The management of the team planned to get countries who will be participating in the competition to play the Black Stars but it proved futile so settled on Bunyodkor.

‘’As for Morocco it was a last minute situation after the opponents we had arranged pulled out. But they also had their own plan so were not interested in the friendly’’ management committee chairman George Afriyie told Joy FM

‘’The essence of this matches is not the opponents but just to get Black Stars well prepared for the competition’’ He added.

The Black Stars have been camping in the UAE since last week Tuesday as they prepare for Africa’s flagship tournament.

Ghana are likely to play another friendly before the team departs to Gabon for the tournament.

The Black Stars have been placed in Group D where they play Uganda, Egypt and Mali.