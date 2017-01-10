17 awesome reasons why foreplay is way better than sex

When it comes to orgasms, it is widely believed that sex is the best way to get one.

However, when you consider that around 1 in 3 women are unable to climax through sex alone, there becomes a strong reason to believe that it’s not the shagging itself that does the job, but the stuff that comes before it.

Foreplay is intimate, intense and often far sexier than sex – so what’s not to love?

Here are 17 reasons foreplay is better than sex.

1. You can multi-task

And pleasure more than one area of a body at a time.

Which means double the sensation, double the pleasure and double the chances of orgasms.

2. You understand the joy of giving

Because, while sex is pleasurable for both parties involved, there is something exceptionally sexy about unconditionally giving pleasure to one person.

3. You’ll orgasm more easily

Fingers and tongues and teeth. Oh my.

4. You don’t get sore

Because if it’s a toss up between 45 minutes of cunnilingus or 45 minutes of doggy style I know what I’d choose.

5. It doesn’t exhaust you

See above.

6. You can think yourself sexy

Trying to maintain an erotic thrust whilst straddling your partner is an enjoyable way to spend your Saturday afternoon, but it does require a degree of concentration (and core muscle strength).

Want to enjoy a good old oral sex session?

7. It doesn’t get boring

And let’s face it, sex can do.

8. Or repetitive

Whilst there are a multitude of sexual positions one can enjoy, when it comes to steady relationships, couples often find themselves developing sexual habits and routines.

Foreplay is far less likely to get repetitive and adds a whole other sexual dimension into the mix.

9. Size doesn’t matter

Because when a man has his fingering technique on point, who cares if he’s got a chipolata.

10. It’s more intimate

Having your partner’s genitals in your mouth is FAR more intimate than the Missionary position.

11. You learn more about each other’s bodies

I like a good shag as much as the next person, but true intimacy isn’t just about inserting a penis into a vagina – it’s about kissing, touching and exploring each other.

It’s about taking time to really understand what turns your partner on.

12. It makes actual sex more comfortable

Lube up baby, I’m going in.

13. It doesn’t matter if he can’t get it up

All men have their moments. No judgement here.

14. You can’t get pregnant

Which can sometimes be one less thing to worry about.

15. It makes you feel young again

Because being ‘fingered’ still sounds retro – and *so* naughty but nice.

16. It’s easier to do in a car

Or under the table in a pub.

Come on, you know you want to.

17. It’s what makes you *really* good in bed

Being good at sex isn’t just about intercourse.

It’s largely about what comes before it, and if you’re able to take your time and work magic with other parts of your body in the build up to the big bonk then you’re really winning at life.