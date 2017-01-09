Vorsah denies signing for Moroccan club

Former Ghana international Issac Vorsah has strongly debunked reports suggesting that he has signed a deal with Moroccan giants Far Rabat.

The defender was on Saturday, 7th January, reported to have joined the Rabat-based club as a free agent after ending his stays with Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering.

“They claim I have signed for a club in Morocco when I don’t know anything about it,” Vorsah told GHANAsoccernet

“I want to say that I know nothing about the signing of Far Rabat or any club in Morocco I am just home.”

Vorsah has been out of the Black Stars team since 2013 as a result of niggling knee injury.

His last assignment was at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations where the Black Stars finished fourth.