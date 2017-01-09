Total Ghana ISO certified

SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and Certification Company awarded Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd. with the ISO 9001:2015 certification on Friday, December 23, 2016.

After a successful transition audit by SGS in the areas of procurement, storage, marketing and delivery of petroleum products, solar lamps and special products, Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd. has been found to meet this world class Quality Management System standard.

The award was presented to the MD, Olivier Van Parys and the HR and Acting HSEQ Manager, Mr. Bright Dokosi in the presence of Management and staff of Total Ghana at the Head Office in Accra.

Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd. is the first Oil Marketing Company (OMC) to achieve ISO 9001 certification in Ghana and after 11 years, they have set the pace again by becoming the first OMC to successfully migrate to the ISO 9001:2015 standard from the 2008 standard.

The ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization:

a) needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

b) aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.