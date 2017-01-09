That's My Opinion: We voted for change, but what kind of change?

I have so much to say, but I have to restrict myself on this ‘opinion’.

When I turned on my Radio this morning, I was expecting to hear issues on CHANGE and which or what change we are seeking.

I am an unrepentant change seeker, so you can imagine my disbelief when the airwaves were and still are filled with issues of “plagiarism”!

Well, thank God for “That’s My Opinion”.

Tonight I want us to determine what/which change we want. What did we actually vote for? What kind of change are we looking for? Because with the little I am seeing and hearing, we may be singing from different “change hym books”.

This is the First opinion in 2017 and you can’t miss it

My name remains Nana Ansah Kwao IV, (I haven’t changed it), and I am demanding change!!! Join me at 8:00 this evening on Joy 99.7 FM and let’s digest this issue. You can also log on to www.myjoyonline.com and listen live.

Kindly pass this on to all who made to 2017 by the Grace of God.