Stop vandalising, we’ll create more jobs – NPP appeals to irate youth

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to its youth who are on rampage taking over state institutions to desist from acts that create disaffection for the government.

NPP National Youth Organiser Sammy Awuku says government would create more than “enough space for jobs” to accommodate the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

Speaking to Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM’s Newsnite programme Monday, he said the NPP does not sanction acts of vandalism allegedly perpetrated by its youth.

There have been reported cases of seizure of state institutions across the country allegedly spearheaded by NPP youth.

From Tamale in the Northern Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and Accra in the Greater Accra Region, the invasions have been prevalent. There were litany of takeovers and seizures of state institutions.

Thugs believed to be members of the NPP’s Invincible Forces invaded the Passport Office in Accra demanding to take over the security of the place.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and National Disaster Management Office (NADMO) in Sagnerigu district in Tamale were put under lock and key. The workers were barred from entering their offices. It took the presence of Tamale police officers for sanity to prevail.

The situation at Boodi in the Western Region was the same. Some NPP youth forced their way into the offices of the National Health Insurance (NHIS) in the district to assault some staff and destroyed properties of the institution.

The Rattray Park in Kumasi was also besieged by at least 30 youth who identified themselves as members of the NPP Patriots, a group said to be part of the party’s security wing.

Mr Awuku said the NPP would be “embarking on an investigation” to ascertain the extent of damage caused by its youth across the country.

“These are condemnable acts,” he said, adding he has been visiting some of the institutions purported to have been attacked.

“We want to put on record that Akufo-Addo will create enough space for jobs…nobody should feel threatened that someone has to vacate before they can be employed,” he said.

“It is early days in our government, but trust the President to create jobs,” he added.