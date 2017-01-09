Stars Take On Uzbek Giants

Ghana have lined a friendly against Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor tomorrow. Kick off time for the game is 5pm local time (1300GMT).

The Black Stars will be playing the Asian side Bunyodkor in the friendly in Dubai at the Sevens Stadium.

The four-time African champions will play the friendly in preparation for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Since last Tuesday, the Stars have been camping in the UAE as they prepare for Africa’s flagship tournament.

Ghana are likely to play another friendly before the team departs to Gabon for the tournament.

The Black Stars have been placed in Group D where they play Uganda, Egypt and Mali.