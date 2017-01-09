Stanbic Bank denies negligence in recent fraud scandal

Stanbic Bank has denied assertions that negligence on its part could have contributed to the recent fraud scandal involving a female staff.

A sales officer, Martha Amakye allegedly duped about 70 customers to the tune of over GHC900 by issuing fake receipts at the bank’s Tema Community 1 Branch.

She has since absconded and declared wanted by the police, however, the bank insists it expects the incident to rather boost customer confidence in its operations mainly because of the mechanisms instituted afterward.

Speaking with JOY BUSINESS, Head of Marketing and Communications, Mawuko Afadzinu said the bank cannot be blamed for the development.

He explained that what Miss Amakye built rapport with the customers of the bank over time and duped them and the bank cannot be blamed for it.

Drawing an analogy with a salesperson selling a product which is illegal, he said the customers come to deal with the person because they trust the person can deliver for them.

Some customers who spoke to JOYBUSINESS said they feel uncomfortable with the long time they have to be in queues to pay monies in.

One customer said he has an SMS alert which always alerts him when he pays in any money.

“At times they say the system is slow and business people don’t have time to waste in the banks, so they should look at the system,” a customer advised.